Svensson tops Aphibarnrat on 3rd playoff hole to win Singapore Classic

SINGAPORE (AP) — Sweden’s Jesper Svensson has won his first European Tour event after beating Kiradech Aphibarnrat in a playoff at the Singapore Classic. Svensson tapped in for par at the par-5 18th and the win at the third playoff hole after Aphibarnrat could only make bogey after his third shot rolled off the green and down the slope at the back at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club. The Swede shot a 9-under-par 63 in the final round to match the course record, one better than his Thai opponent, with both finishing on 17 under 271 overall to force the playoff. Both players made birdies on the first playoff hole and the matched par scores on the second before the decisive third trip up the 18th.

