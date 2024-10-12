Svensson takes a 1-stroke lead over Olesen and Bairstow at French Open

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Swedish golfer Jesper Svensson shoots a third-round 67 to take a one-stroke lead at the Open de France from Denmark’s Thorbjørn Olesen and England’s Sam Bairstow. Svensson had four birdies in the first six holes and five overall. But he bogeyed the 17th at Le Golf National to finish the day 13 under. Olesen also carded 67 while Bairstow’s 6-under 65 included a superb eagle on the 14th hole. England’s Dan Bradbury (69) heads into Sunday’s final round two strokes behind Svensson and tied for fourth place with countryman Joe Dean (66).

