Sven-Goran Eriksson manages Liverpool greats to comeback win against Ajax

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Sven-Goran Eriksson has received a standing ovation and a dramatic comeback win while taking charge of a Liverpool team for the first and likely last time. The former England manager has been a Liverpool fan from childhood and says it is a dream come true to be given the chance to manage a team of the Merseyside club’s greats against Ajax in a charity match at Anfield. Eriksson revealed in January he has pancreatic cancer and may have less than a year to live. He was asked to join club greats John Aldridge, John Barnes and Ian Rush on the sidelines for the annual charity game. Liverpool beat Ajax 4-2 from 2-0 down at halftime.

