Sven-Goran Eriksson manages Liverpool greats to comeback win against Ajax

By The Associated Press
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson applauds the crowd before the start of an exhibition soccer match between Liverpool Legends and Ajax Legends at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Saturday March 23, 2024. Former England boss Eriksson, who is a lifelong Liverpool fan, disclosed his terminal cancer diagnosis in January. (AP Photo/Jon Super)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Sven-Goran Eriksson has received a standing ovation and a dramatic comeback win while taking charge of a Liverpool team for the first and likely last time. The former England manager has been a Liverpool fan from childhood and says it is a dream come true to be given the chance to manage a team of the Merseyside club’s greats against Ajax in a charity match at Anfield. Eriksson revealed in January he has pancreatic cancer and may have less than a year to live. He was asked to join club greats John Aldridge, John Barnes and Ian Rush on the sidelines for the annual charity game. Liverpool beat Ajax 4-2 from 2-0 down at halftime.

