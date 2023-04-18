Svechnikov can only watch as Hurricanes open NHL playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov can only watch his teammates open the Stanley Cup playoffs as he recovers from knee surgery. Svechnikov sounded the pregame “storm warning” siren for the team to take the ice in Monday’s 2-1 playoff win against the New York Islanders. He drew a rousing ovation from fans. Svechnikov said it’s difficult not being able to play with his teammates as he recovers from the March injury The 23-year-old forward brings a physical presence and scoring punch as a top-line performer. Losing him is a big blow for Carolina as it enters a fifth straight postseason.

