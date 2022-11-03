Suzuki and Udea tied atop Toto Japan Classic after 1st round

By The Associated Press
FILE - Ai Suzuki, of Japan, watches her shot off the second tee during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C., on June 2, 2022. Japanese players Suzuki and Momoko Ueda each shot 7-under 65s on Thursday, Nov. 3, to sit atop the Toto Classic after the first round. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Helber]

SHIGA, Japan (AP) — Japanese players Ai Suzuki and Momoko Ueda each shot 7-under 65s to sit atop the Toto Japan Classic after the first round. This is the only LPGA tournament in Japan. Japanese players Ayaka Furue and Sakura Koiwai were a shot behind. The tournament is being played at the Seta Golf Club in Shiga, Japan. Furue is the defending champion. Suzuki won the event in 2019.

