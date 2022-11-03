Suzuki and Udea tied atop Toto Japan Classic after 1st round

SHIGA, Japan (AP) — Japanese players Ai Suzuki and Momoko Ueda each shot 7-under 65s to sit atop the Toto Japan Classic after the first round. This is the only LPGA tournament in Japan. Japanese players Ayaka Furue and Sakura Koiwai were a shot behind. The tournament is being played at the Seta Golf Club in Shiga, Japan. Furue is the defending champion. Suzuki won the event in 2019.
FILE - Momoko Ueda, of Japan, watches her shot off the 16th tee during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C., on June 2, 2022. Japanese players Ueda and Ai Suzuki each shot 7-under 65s on Thursday, Nov. 3, to sit atop the Toto Classic after the first round. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Carlson
Japanese player Sakura Koiwai watches her tee shot on the third hole at the LPGA Tour's Toto Japan Classic at the Seta Golf Club in Shiga, Japan Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/164631+0900
Japanese player Ai Suzuki watches her tee shot on the 17th hole at the LPGA Tour's Toto Japan Classic at the Seta Golf Club in Shiga, Japan Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/164324+0900