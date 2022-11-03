Suzuki and Udea tied atop Toto Japan Classic after 1st round

SHIGA, Japan (AP) — Japanese players Ai Suzuki and Momoko Ueda each shot 7-under 65s to sit atop the Toto Japan Classic after the first round. This is the only LPGA tournament in Japan. Japanese players Ayaka Furue and Sakura Koiwai were a shot behind. The tournament is being played at the Seta Golf Club in Shiga, Japan. Furue is the defending champion. Suzuki won the event in 2019.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.