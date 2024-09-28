Suwannapura tops contingent of Razorbacks on crowded NW Arkansas leaderboard

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Jasmine Suwannapura birdied the final two holes for an 8-under 63 and the top spot Friday on a leaderboard crowded with Arkansas Razorbacks in the LPGA Tour’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. Opening in gusty morning conditions at Pinnacle Country Club, Suwannapura played the back nine in 5-under 30. The 31-year-old Thai player has two career LPGA Tour victories. Former University of Arkansas star Maria Fassi was a shot back with Liqi Zeng, Carlota Ciganda and Ashleigh Buhai. Fassi, from Mexico, capped her college career with the 2019 NCAA individual title. One of those current Arkansas players on the tee with Fassi — Maria Marin of Colombia — found herself on the leaderboard near Fassi, too, after a 65.

