Suwannapura eagles 2nd hole of playoff to outlast Li in NW Arkansas Championship

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Jasmine Suwannapura made a 12-foot eagle putt on the second hole of a playoff with Lucy Li to win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. Suwannapura also eagled the par-5 18th in regulation to force the playoff at Pinnacle Country Club. They each birdied the 18th on the first extra hole. Suwannapura shot a bogey-free 10-under 61, playing the back nine in 7-under 28, to match Li at 17-under 196. Li shot 60, making her third eagle of the round on 18. Suwannapura won her third LPGA Tour title. Li missed a chance for her first LPGA Tour victory. The 21-year-old American played in the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open at age 11.

