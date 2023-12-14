Sutton making a habit of improbable receptions for the Broncos. His best catch didn’t even count

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has a career-best 10 touchdown receptions after catching 14 in his first five NFL seasons. He leads the league with eight red zone TD grabs and has a collection of improbable touchdown receptions that he seems to top week after week. But perhaps his best catch didn’t even count. It came Sunday on the sideline when he nonchalantly snared Russell Wilson’s throwaway pass with his right hand. For good measure, he also had a one-handed 46-yard touchdown grab against the Chargers last weekend.

