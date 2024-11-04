Suspended Valeri Nichushkin cleared to practice with Avalanche, remains in player assistance program

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche say suspended forward Valeri Nichushkin has been cleared to begin practicing with the team. Nichushkin remains in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program and is ineligible to play in games. His suspension is slated to last until at least mid-November. The talented Russian forward was unavailable for a second straight postseason last May because of circumstances away from the ice. His return would bolster a team that’s already thin at forward because of injuries. The Avalanche could soon have back Artturi Lehkonen after he was activated from injured reserve. He’s recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.