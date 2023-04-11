Suspended tax-fraud prison sentence for Ben Yedder in Spain

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court has handed Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder a suspended prison sentence of six months and one day for tax fraud. The court has also fined the France forward nearly 134,000 euros for not properly paying taxes in Spain. The 32-year-old Ben Yedder played for Spanish club Sevilla from 2016-19. The court says the sentencing stemmed from a deal between prosecutors and the player’s defense team. Sentences of less than two years for first-time offenders are usually suspended in Spain.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.