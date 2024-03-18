Suspended South Carolina freshman forward Sahnya Jah enters transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Suspended South Carolina freshman Sahnya Jah has entered the transfer portal. Jah is a 6-foot forward who was ranked the 40th best player in last year’s recruiting class. She was suspended in February for conduct detrimental at the team. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley would not give more details about Jah’s suspension, only saying the player could work her way back onto the team. Staley said Monday that she wished Jah well in her future.

