Suspended Padres star Tatis plans on ‘redeeming myself’

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The laugh and smile are starting to return. So, too, is the fan adulation in San Diego for Fernando Tatis Jr. Still serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, the Padres superstar was warmly received at FanFest, when thousands of fans jammed Petco Park for a preview of the most eagerly anticipated season in team history. Tatis received sustained applause when he was introduced before a panel discussion on a grassy knoll just beyond center field that also included star teammates Manny Machado, Juan Soto and the newly signed Xander Bogaerts. Tatis told the crowd: “I love you, San Diego.”

