Suspended Noah Gragson asks for release from contract with Legacy Motor Club

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Suspended NASCAR driver Noah Gragson has asked Legacy Motor Club to release him from his contract so he can work through the series’ reinstatement process. Gragson was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR last Saturday after liking an insensitive meme with a photo of George Floyd’s face. Floyd died in 2020 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Legacy already has announced two-time Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller will replace Gragson in the No. 42 Chevrolet for the next two races. Legacy’s statement says it’s “proud” that Gragson is taking ownership of his actions.

