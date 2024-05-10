Susanna Tapani scores in OT, Aerin Frankel makes 53 saves, and Boston beats Montreal 2-1

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Susanna Tapani scored in overtime and Aerin Frankel made 53 saves to lead Boston to a 2-1 win over Montreal in Game 1 of a Professional Women’s Hockey League semifinal series. Tapani pounced on a loose puck in the blue paint at 14:25 of the extra period for the first overtime goal in PWHL playoff history. Lexie Adzija scored in regulation for Boston. The visitors entered the best-of-five semifinal with wins in four of their final five games. Kristin O’Neill scored and Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped 24 shots for Montreal. Game 2 in the series is Saturday.

