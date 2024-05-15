Susanna Tapani scores her second OT winner of the series to help Boston advance to the PWHL finals

By The Associated Press
Boston players, including defender Jess Healey (97), celebrate an overtime win against Montreal in a PWHL playoff hockey game Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Lowell, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Stockwell]

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Susanna Tapani scored her second overtime winner of the series to help Boston rally past Montreal 3-2 and advance to the Professional Women’s Hockey League championship series. Boston, which swept Montreal in the best-of-five series, will play for the inaugural Walter Cup against either Minnesota or Toronto. Boston has won five consecutive games, while Montreal ended the season on a four-game losing streak. Tapani’s game-winning goal came just 62 seconds into the extra period. Alina Müller cut back to the middle of the ice for a shot that bounced off the pad of Ann-Renée Desbiens and Tapani was left open at the back door for an easy tap in. Tapani also won Game 1 on Thursday with the first overtime goal in PWHL playoff history.

