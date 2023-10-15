Surridge scores first two MLS goals, helps Nashville edge Revolution 3-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Newcomer Sam Surridge scored two straight first-half goals and Nashville SC gave New England rookie goalkeeper Jacob Jackson a rude welcome to the league with a 3-2 victory over the Revolution. Nashville (13-10-10) snapped a four-match winless streak, a club-record three-match scoreless streak and won for just the second time in its last 12 matches. Nashville allowed only three goals in its previous seven matches but managed to go just 1-1-5. New England (14-9-10) is now winless in its last 13 road matches (0-7-6) in all competitions. Only one of the seven defeats was by multiple goals. Jackson, 23, finished with a whopping seven saves in his first career match. Joe Willis saved five shots for Nashville.

