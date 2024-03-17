Surridge, Muyl lead Nashville to 2-1 victory over Charlotte

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Surridge and Alex Muyl both scored in the first half and Nashville SC held on for a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC. Neither team found the net until Surridge took a crossing pass from Taylor Washington and scored in the 32nd minute to give Nashville (1-0-3) the lead. Muyl stretched the advantage to 2-0 when he used an assist from Shaq Moore to score eight minutes later. Charlotte (1-2-1) got on the scoreboard in the fourth minute of stoppage time on a goal by substitute Brecht Dejaegere.

