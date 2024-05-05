Surridge, Mukhtar, Zimmerman lead Nashville past Montreal 4-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Surridge scored twice in the second half to finish off his first career hat trick, Hany Mukhtar had three assists and defender Walker Zimmerman scored for each team as Nashville SC rolled to a 4-1 victory over CF Montreal, snapping a five-match winless streak. Surridge gave Nashville the lead for good in the 12th minute and completed his hat trick in the 82nd. Zimmerman scored to make it 2-0 and his own goal in the 65th minute was the lone score for Montreal (3-4-3).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.