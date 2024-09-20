Surrey wins English County Championship cricket title for third straight year

LONDON (AP) — Surrey has become the first team to win three straight English County Championship cricket titles since the 1960s when closest challenger Somerset fell to defeat. Somerset’s 168-run loss at Lancashire saw Surrey win the title with a round to spare and become champion for the 23rd time. That’s 10 fewer than first-place Yorkshire in the all-time list. Yorkshire was the last team to win the county championship three times in a row, from 1966-68. Surrey plays its home games at The Oval in London. Surrey’s squad includes England test players Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith and Dan Lawrence, as well as Kemar Roach of the West Indies.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.