Surprising Sycamores fearlessly hit road for college baseball’s Super Regionals

Of course Indiana State would rather be hosting this weekend’s NCAA baseball Super Regionals. They’ve earned it. But finding workers for an unexpected third consecutive weekend of baseball tourneys and a scheduling conflict with Indiana’s annual Special Olympics Summer Games made it impossible. So the surprising Sycamores promise will hit the road, needing two wins at TCU this weekend to make their second College World Series and their first since 1986. And a win at perennial power Vanderbilt earlier this season has made them fearless.

