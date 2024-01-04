Surprising South Carolina enters SEC play off to its best start in eight years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Lamont Paris and the surprising Gamecocks have shown there’s more to hoops at the school than the top-ranked, undefeated women’s team. South Carolina is off to its best start in eight seasons at 12-1 after getting picked dead last in the Southeastern Conference preseason rankings. It has already posted more wins this year than in Paris’ debut season when the team finished 11-21. The Gamecocks try to bring that to SEC play, starting Saturday at home against Mississippi State. Paris says “guys are playing with confidence and they expect if we do the things that we need to do that we should win.”

