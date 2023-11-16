Surprising season has Indianapolis Colts in the playoff conversation as the bye week arrives

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts opened this season seemingly content to rebuild behind a first-time head coach and a rookie quarterback. Their top rusher was hurt and mired in an ugly contract dispute and their defensive leader was taking limited snaps. Inside the team complex nobody wrote off this season. And now the Colts are entering the bye week and find themselves sitting at 5-5 and one of the bigger surprises in the AFC playoff mix.

