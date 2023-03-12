Surprising Monmouth routs Towson to win CAA women’s tourney

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Brianna Tinsley scored 18 points, Ariana Vanderhoop added 17 and seventh-seeded Monmouth rolled over No. 1 seed Towson 80-55 in the Colonial Athletic Association championship game, giving the Hawks a long-awaited return to the NCAA Women’s Tournament. Monmouth will be making its second NCAA appearance and first since appearing in the inaugural tournament in 1982. The Hawks took a 56-43 through three quarters and dominated the fourth, particularly in the last four minutes when the Hawks went ahead by 28 points and finished with a 14-3 run. Jania Hall scored 14 points off the bench for Monmouth and Belle Kranbuhl had 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots. Alexia Nelson had 13 points for Towson.

