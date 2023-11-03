Surprise end to Atlético’s six-game winning streak in Spanish league with 2-1 defeat at Las Palmas

LAS PALMAS, Spain (AP) — Atlético Madrid has wasted its chance to go joint top of the Spanish league on points after a surprise 2-1 defeat at Las Palmas. Atlético had won its previous six league games but fell two goals behind in the second half and a late counter from Álvaro Morata was not enough to salvage a point. The result means Atlético remains third while Las Palmas moves up to ninth.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.