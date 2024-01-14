Surprise Bundesliga contender Stuttgart starts 2024 with a loss to Gladbach after 21-second goal

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart conceded just 21 seconds into its first game of 2024 in a 3-1 loss to Borussia Moenchengladbach. That was the first of two goals for Gladbach’s Robin Hack before American forward Jordan Pefok added a third in stoppage time. Josha Vagnoman scored Stuttgart’s goal. Stuttgart ended 2023 as the Bundesliga’s surprise contender and stays third in the standings but is now 11 points off leader Bayer Leverkusen. Stuttgart was playing without its top scorer Serhou Guirassy because he is with the Guinea national team at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.