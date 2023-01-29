Surging Southern Cal knocks off No. 25 Colorado women 71-54

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Destiny Littleton scored 21 points, Rayah Marshall and Kadi Sissoko had double-doubles, and Southern California defeated No. 25 Colorado 71-54. Marshall had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Sissoko added 18 and 12, and Littleton made 6 of 13 3-pointers, four of them in a key third-quarter surge that put the Trojans in command. In the third quarter, the Trojans matched their first-half output, scoring 26 points to take a 52-41 lead into the fourth quarter. Littleton scored 12 points in the quarter on 4-of-7 3-point shooting. USC added the first six points of the fourth quarter to take command. Quay Miller had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Colorado and Aaronette Vonleh scored 16 with five rebounds.

