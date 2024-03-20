Surging Magic clinch at least a play-in spot with 112-92 win over Hornets

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cole Anthony scored 17 of his 21 points in the second quarter and the Orlando Magic routed the Charlotte Hornets 112-92 on Tuesday night to clinch at least a play-in berth in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Jalen Suggs survived a couple of physical confrontations in the second period to finish the game with 16 points, six assists and three steals. Paolo Banchero added 13 points and five assists for the Magic, who led 67-32 at halftime.

Orlando (41-28) is fifth in the East and can’t be caught by 11th-place Brooklyn with 13 games left in the season. The Magic have won 12 of 15 and secured only their second non-losing season since 2011-12. They went 42-40 in 2018-19.

Rookies Brandon Miller scored 21 points and Vasilije Micic added 20 for the Hornets, who have lost 10 of 12.

Charlotte forward Davis Bertans was ejected after drawing a Flagrant-2 foul with 4:40 left in the first half. With the Hornets down 51-23, Bertans caught Suggs in the face with his elbow, an action officials determined was “unnecessary and excessive” after reviewing video.

Less than a minute later, Suggs and and Grant Williams were assessed technical fouls, after which Orlando ran off 12 straight points to lead 67-26.

The Magic shot 65% in the first half and outscored the Hornets 40-9 in the second quarter before Micic closed out the half with a couple of 3-pointers.

