Surge of betting for CFP semifinals, but short of setting records

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The combination of a strong College Football Playoff field and the semifinals being on New Year’s Day sparked a surge in betting, but not to the level hoped for by sportsbooks. There was anticipation records would be set. The semifinals being played on a Monday likely kept that from happening. The national championship between Michigan and Washington for the national championship will be Monday in Houston. Michigan is a 4 1/2-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. Washington is driving the early action.

