Support for under-fire Germany coach Hansi Flick despite poor results

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The German soccer federation’s sporting director says firing Germany coach Hansi Flick is out of the question despite the team’s lack of recent wins. Germany’s 1-0 loss to Poland in a friendly on Friday was the third game in a row without a win as Flick experiments with his squad with a year to go until Germany hosts the European Championship. Some fans and commentators have voiced frustration at the apparent lack of progress since exiting the World Cup in the group stage last year. Sporting director Rudi Völler says Flick will remain coach for the European Championship but says the team should try to inspire its fans.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.