Superstars and stars-in-waiting are newcomers among 10,500 athletes at Paris Olympics

The 10,500 athletes who will compete at the Paris Games include first-time Olympians who already have global recognition. Stardom is on the way for a couple more newcomers just waiting to be discovered by a wider audience. Victor Wembanyama will return to his home city of Paris as the prodigal son of French basketball and the NBA Rookie of the Year. American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson is on her way to the Olympics after dealing with heartbreak ahead of the Tokyo Games.

