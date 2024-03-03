SuperMotocross heading to Las Vegas for championship races

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The second SuperMotocross world championship will be decided in Las Vegas. The final stages of the combined championship between motocross and Supercross was announced during Saturday’s Supercross race in Florida. The first SuperMotocross playoff round will be held Sept. 7 at zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, followed by round two at Texas Motor Speedway the following weekend. The SMX final will be held on Sept. 21 in the sport’s return to Las Vegas.

