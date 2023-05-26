Supercross, motocross collaboration allows SuperMotorcross to take off

By JOHN MARSHALL The Associated Press
This photo provided by Align Media/Feld Motor Sports shows Justin Barcia in Nashville, Tenn., on April 29, 2023. The debut of SuperMotocross World Championship this year keeps Barcia in the mix for a title. With the points he earned in supercross and a chance to return early in the motocross season, the 31-year-old rider can still qualify for the SuperMotocross playoff rounds and possibly win a world championship. (Align Media/Feld Motor Sports via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]

A partnership between supercross and motocross is already paying off. The debut of the SuperMotocross World Championship this year uses combined points from the supercross and outdoor motocross seasons to set up a season-ending playoff. The collaboration is giving riders who were injured during the supercross season a chance to still win a championship. It also led to an investment from NBC Sports and Peacock to create the largest prize package in the sport’s history. SuperMotocross has a $10 million purse for the season, with $5.5 million in the SMW playoffs. The motocross season kicks off this weekend in Southern California.

