Supercross, motocross collaboration allows SuperMotorcross to take off

A partnership between supercross and motocross is already paying off. The debut of the SuperMotocross World Championship this year uses combined points from the supercross and outdoor motocross seasons to set up a season-ending playoff. The collaboration is giving riders who were injured during the supercross season a chance to still win a championship. It also led to an investment from NBC Sports and Peacock to create the largest prize package in the sport’s history. SuperMotocross has a $10 million purse for the season, with $5.5 million in the SMW playoffs. The motocross season kicks off this weekend in Southern California.

