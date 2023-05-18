Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen gets NASCAR ride for Chicago road race

Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen will run the Cup Series race on the streets of Chicago in July. He will become the latest acclaimed international driver to venture to NASCAR’s top series for Trackhouse Racing after Kimi Räikkönen ran last year’s race at Watkins Glen and the March race at Circuit of the Americas. The one-off rides are part of Trackhouse Racing’s PROJECT91, which is designed to expand its global reach by running drivers from other countries. Van Gisbergen is one of the top drivers in his native New Zealand and Australia, where the Supercars series is based.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.