Super sub Wout Weghorst to the rescue for the Netherlands at Euro 2024

BERLIN (AP) — Where there’s a Wout, there’s a way. A goal down at halftime in its European Championship quarterfinal against Turkey, the Netherlands turned to 1.97-meter-tall (6-foot-5) forward Wout Weghorst to dig it out of a hole. Weghorst provided the key to unlocking the stubborn Turkish defense as his runs and height gave the frustrated Dutch attack a new outlet. Weghorst went close to scoring himself before Stefan De Vrij equalized in the 70th, six minutes before Cody Gakpo forced an own goal from Mert Muldur. The Netherlands’ 2-1 win sent the team through to a semifinal against England.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.