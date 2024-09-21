Super sub Vinícius sets up one and scores another as Real Madrid beats Espanyol

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Vinícius Júnior has set up one goal and scored another as Real Madrid topped a tenacious Espanyol 4-1 in the Spanish league. Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García made several saves before an own goal by counterpart Thibaut Courtois gave the visitors the 54th-minute lead on Saturday. Dani Carvajal equalized quickly and Vinícius as a substitute set up Rodrygo for the go-head goal before scoring the third. Kylian Mbappé converted a late penalty earned by substitute Endrick.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.