Super sub Vinícius sets up one and scores another as Real Madrid beats Espanyol

By JOSEPH WILSON The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, celebrates after he scored his team's third goal against Espanyol during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Vinícius Júnior has set up one goal and scored another as Real Madrid topped a tenacious Espanyol 4-1 in the Spanish league. Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García made several saves before an own goal by counterpart Thibaut Courtois gave the visitors the 54th-minute lead on Saturday. Dani Carvajal equalized quickly and Vinícius as a substitute set up Rodrygo for the go-head goal before scoring the third. Kylian Mbappé converted a late penalty earned by substitute Endrick.

