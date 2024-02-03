Super sub Jović snatches 3-2 win for Milan at Frosinone to pile pressure on Juventus

MILAN (AP) — Luka Jović has scored a minute after coming off the bench to help AC Milan snatch a 3-2 win at lowly Frosinone. Milan’s win piles the pressure on second-place Juventus ahead of the Derby d’Italia. Olivier Giroud scored one and set up a first Serie A goal for Mattia Gabbia while Matías Soulé also recorded a goal and an assist for Frosinone. Milan remained third but moved four points behind Juventus ahead of the Bianconeri’s daunting trip to Serie A leader Inter Milan on Sunday. Bologna can move level with fourth-place Atalanta with a win over struggling Sassuolo later. Empoli continued its positive run under new coach David Nicola with a 0-0 draw at home to Genoa.

