Super sub Jović snatches 3-2 win for Milan at Frosinone to pile pressure on Juventus

By DANIELLA MATAR The Associated Press
AC Milan's Luka Jovic celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the Italian soccer match between Frosinone and AC Milan, at the Benito Stirpe Stadium in Frosinone, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Garofalo]

MILAN (AP) — Luka Jović has scored a minute after coming off the bench to help AC Milan snatch a 3-2 win at lowly Frosinone. Milan’s win piles the pressure on second-place Juventus ahead of the Derby d’Italia. Olivier Giroud scored one and set up a first Serie A goal for Mattia Gabbia while Matías Soulé also recorded a goal and an assist for Frosinone. Milan remained third but moved four points behind Juventus ahead of the Bianconeri’s daunting trip to Serie A leader Inter Milan on Sunday. Bologna can move level with fourth-place Atalanta with a win over struggling Sassuolo later. Empoli continued its positive run under new coach David Nicola with a 0-0 draw at home to Genoa.

