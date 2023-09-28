Super Rugby partly to blame for Australia’s Rugby World Cup woes, says assistant coach

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Australia assistant coach Pierre-Henry Broncan says Super Rugby is partly to blame for them lying on the brink of their worst Rugby World Cup result. The Wallabies are set to miss the quarterfinals for the first time after historic losses to Fiji and Wales. Broncan believes their inability to manage tight games has been a major contributing factor. Head coach Eddie Jones brought an inexperienced squad to France to rebuild for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. But Broncan says the players were already handicapped by not facing prolonged pressure in a Super Rugby weakened by the loss of South African teams to European club competitions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.