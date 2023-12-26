Super maxi LawConnect is first out of the harbor in annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race

SYDNEY (AP) — Super maxi LawConnect was the first out of the harbor in a close and dramatic start to the annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Rival 100-foot yachts SHK Scallywag and defending champion Andoo Comanche followed in that order as light winds made for a challenging beginning to the race. Comanche flew a protest flag from the start, accusing Scallywag of tacking too close to her as the yachts made their way out. If Comanche follows through with the protest and it is successful, Scallywag will need to complete a 720-degree penalty turn or risk being disqualified from a line honors win on arrival in Hobart. The fleet of more than 100 yachts will sail down the New South Wales south coast and across the often treacherous Bass Strait to the island state of Tasmania.

