Super Mario-themed cleats of Albania player Jasir Asani add cartoon color to Euro 2024 game

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — If there is a prize for best footwear at soccer’s European Championship then the Super Mario-themed cleats worn by Albania winger Jasir Asani might win it. The 29-year-old Asani rocked a pair of vivid turquoise blue cleats with images of the Nintendo video game character to play against Croatia. Albania drew 2-2 in the Group B game played in Hamburg. Asani posted a photo on his Instagram account about 45 minutes after the final whistle of himself wearing them in action. He plays his club soccer in South Korea for Gwangju.

