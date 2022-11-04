Super League plans criticized in Spain ahead of UEFA meeting

GENEVA (AP) — The expected new format for the controversial Super League project has been criticized by the Spanish league. It came ahead of a meeting next week at UEFA with new Super League officials. The pending proposal for a multi-division format was dismissed by La Liga as a rehash of a Champions League reform that failed in 2019. The subsequent Super League plan in April 2021 quickly collapsed amid a backlash for being too elitist. A revised format has been expected involving more clubs from more countries, with promotion and relegation between the divisions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.