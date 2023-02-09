Super League organizers set out 80-team competition idea

GENEVA (AP) — Organizers of the Super League project have presented a long-promised new proposal for a multi-division competition involving up to 80 European soccer teams and operating outside of UEFA’s authority. Spain-based A22 Sports Management says it has talked to “nearly 50 European clubs” about the revived proposal. It is unclear if any clubs have publicly supported it. The document follows an initial legal setback for A22 in December at the European Court of Justice. An official ruling from the court is expected before the end of the season.

