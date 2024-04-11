Super Bowl champion receiver Watkins heads nine named to Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Super Bowl champion receiver Sammy Watkins is among nine named to the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame on Thursday. Among those honored was Watkins’ quarterback with the Tigers and 2012 Atlantic Coast Conference player of year in Tajh Boyd. Watkins played at Clemson from 2011-13 and finished with 240 catches for 3,391 yards and 27 touchdowns. He was drafted No. 4 overall by Buffalo and was with Kansas City for its 31-20 Super Bowl win over San Francisco after the 2019 season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.