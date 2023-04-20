Super Bowl champion Chiefs ready for KC to host NFL draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will still be reveling in their Super Bowl triumph when they are on the clock in the NFL draft. They are due to pick 31st overall, last in the first round, after beating the Philadelphia Eagles to hoist their third Lombardi Trophy. The Chiefs have 10 picks overall. They had a very successful draft a year ago, despite picking late in most rounds. A rookie class that included cornerback Trent McDuffie, pass rusher George Karlaftis and running back Isiah Pacheco were major contributors to their Super Bowl run. General manager Brett Veach will try to replicate that effort with holes on the roster at offensive tackle, defensive end and wide receiver.

