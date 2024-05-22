Super Bowl champion Chiefs dive into voluntary workouts amid an offseason full of distractions

The Kansas City Chiefs have dived into their voluntary workouts amid an offseason full of distractions. The workouts will take place for the next few weeks, culminating in a mandatory minicamp in June. The biggest headline has been wide receiver Rashee Rice’s car crash in Dallas in which multiple people were injured. He faces several charges in the pending case. Less serious but still distracting has been the polarizing commencement address delivered by kicker Harrison Butker at a Catholic college in Kansas. Then the NFL made headlines by giving the Chiefs a wild schedule in which they play every day of the week but Tuesday.

