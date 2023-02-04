Super Bowl-bound Chiefs are built around Patrick Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to their third Super Bowl in four years. So is their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. It might sound easy to have such sustained success when there’s an All-Pro under center. But the massive contract that Kansas City gave Mahomes, which might still be a bargain, made it challenging to fill out the roster around him. That responsibility fell to general manager Brett Veach, who used some savvy business and creativity to pull it off. Veach found some bargains in free agency and made some brilliant decisions in the draft, and those players as much as Mahomes are why the Chiefs are about to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.