Super Bowl backup QBs have shined from Hostetler to Foles

Brock Purdy’s bid to join the select group of quarterbacks to go from a backup for most of the season to a Super Bowl starter got derailed when he suffered his own injury in the NFC championship game. Purdy’s elbow injury helped contribute to San Francisco’s 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. There have been several examples of backups leading a team to the big game with the most recent coming in the 2017 season when Nick Foles took over in Philadelphia and led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
FILE - New York Giants quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) celebrates a second quarter touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXV in Tampa, Fla., in this Jan. 27, 1991 photo. Brock Purdy's bid to join the select group of quarterbacks to go from a backup for most of the season to a Super Bowl starter got derailed when he suffered his own injury in the NFC championship game. There have been several examples of backups leading a team to the big game. (AP Photo, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/OLGA SHALYGIN
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 1988, file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Doug Williams prepares to let go of a pass during first quarter of Super Bowl XXII against the Denver Broncos in San Diego. Brock Purdy's bid to join the select group of quarterbacks to go from a backup for most of the season to a Super Bowl starter got derailed when he suffered his own injury in the NFC championship game. There have been several examples of backups leading a team to the big game. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Elise Amendola