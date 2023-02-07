Super Bowl backup QBs have shined from Hostetler to Foles

Brock Purdy’s bid to join the select group of quarterbacks to go from a backup for most of the season to a Super Bowl starter got derailed when he suffered his own injury in the NFC championship game. Purdy’s elbow injury helped contribute to San Francisco’s 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. There have been several examples of backups leading a team to the big game with the most recent coming in the 2017 season when Nick Foles took over in Philadelphia and led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title.

