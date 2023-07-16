Suns trade Payne to Spurs, sign Bol Bol to 1-year contract, AP source says

By JOHN MARSHALL The Associated Press
FILE - Orlando Magic's Bol Bol lines up a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, April 6, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. The Phoenix Suns have traded guard Cameron Payne to the San Antonio Spurs and signed Bol to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have traded guard Cameron Payne to the San Antonio Spurs and signed big man Bol Bol to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press. The Suns also acquired three second-round draft picks from the Orlando Magic for a swap of first-round picks in the 2026 NBA draft, the person said on condition of anonymity because the deals have not been officially announced. Phoenix was expected to have a quiet offseason after trading for Bradley Beal, but have been active while trying to build a roster around him, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

