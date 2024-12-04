Suns star Kevin Durant out at least one week with a sprained ankle suffered vs. Spurs

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is out for at least the next week after spraining his left ankle in Tuesday night’s win over the San Antonio Spurs. The 14-time All-Star rolled his left ankle while driving to the basket late in the second quarter of the Suns’ 104-93 win. He stayed in the game for a few moments before eventually checking out, finishing with 13 points. The team announced the extent of the injury on Wednesday and said he’ll be re-evaluated in a week.

