Suns sign veteran forward Thaddeus Young, adding frontcourt depth for playoff chase

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns signed forward Thaddeus Young on Tuesday, giving the team another veteran presence as they scramble for playoff position in the crowded Western Conference race. The 35-year-old Young has played 1,162 career games, which ranks third among active players behind only LeBron James and Chris Paul. The 6-foot-8, 235-pounder played 23 games for the Toronto Raptors earlier this season, including six starts, averaging 5.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

