Suns, Mercury owner Mat Ishbia to spend $100 million on Mercury practice facility, employee campus

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia has announced he’s spending upwards of $100 million to build a dedicated practice facility for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a downtown campus for Suns and Mercury employees. Ishbia has wasted little time making his imprint on the franchise. He spent roughly $4 billion to acquire the Suns and Mercury from the embattled Robert Sarver. Now his focus is on a new 123,000-square foot development. It includes space for company offices and more than 58,000 square feet solely dedicated to the Mercury practice facility. The Mercury currently share a practice facility with the Suns.

