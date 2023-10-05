Suns, Mercury owner Mat Ishbia to spend $100 million on Mercury practice facility, employee campus

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) drives past Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Marcus]

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia has announced he’s spending upwards of $100 million to build a dedicated practice facility for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a downtown campus for Suns and Mercury employees. Ishbia has wasted little time making his imprint on the franchise. He spent roughly $4 billion to acquire the Suns and Mercury from the embattled Robert Sarver. Now his focus is on a new 123,000-square foot development. It includes space for company offices and more than 58,000 square feet solely dedicated to the Mercury practice facility. The Mercury currently share a practice facility with the Suns.

